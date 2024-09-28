Brokerages Set Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Target Price at $73.00

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JSPR. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on JSPR
Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of JSPR stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.22.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jasper Therapeutics
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.