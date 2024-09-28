Brokers Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 1.03. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
