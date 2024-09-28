Brokers Offer Predictions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -87.86 and a beta of 1.03. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.