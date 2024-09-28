BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$96.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins cut BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$82.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$90.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$108.01.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.85 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 5.7440056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

