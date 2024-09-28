Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global
Institutional Trading of Bunge Global
Bunge Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BG opened at $97.71 on Monday. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.
About Bunge Global
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bunge Global
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.