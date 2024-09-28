Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 185.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $97.71 on Monday. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

