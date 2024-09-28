Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Repay stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Repay has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $1,750,351.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,480.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 269,524 shares of company stock worth $2,222,784 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in Repay by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 597,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Repay by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,959,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 233,334 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

