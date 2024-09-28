Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$97.00 at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by Barclays from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$115.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$112.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.090035 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,105 shares of company stock worth $9,340,938. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

