Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $26.01.
About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.