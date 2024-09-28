Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $26.01.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

