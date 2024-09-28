Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $318.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.