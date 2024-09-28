Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
Shares of COOSF stock remained flat at $19.49 during trading on Friday. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352. Carbios SAS has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.
About Carbios SAS
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carbios SAS
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.