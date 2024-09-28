Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

Shares of COOSF stock remained flat at $19.49 during trading on Friday. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352. Carbios SAS has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

