CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) PT Raised to $130.00 at TD Securities

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut CAVA Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.64.

CAVA opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 301.86 and a beta of 3.34. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $131.82.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,943 shares of company stock valued at $38,872,086 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

