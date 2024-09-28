ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $14,165.55 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $14,165.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 416,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,793.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ChargePoint Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.70. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $9,733,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 145,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.
