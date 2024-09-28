China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Short Interest Update

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOZY traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 927. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of -0.11. China Coal Energy has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32.

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Coal Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

China Coal Energy Announces Dividend

China Coal Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. China Coal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

