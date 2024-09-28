China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,557,100 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the August 31st total of 17,564,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 305.9 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 3.0 %

CICHF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

