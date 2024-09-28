China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,557,100 shares, a growth of 182.1% from the August 31st total of 17,564,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 305.9 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Down 3.0 %
CICHF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
