China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 136.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

