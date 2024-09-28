Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.25.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.33 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,566,000 after acquiring an additional 153,127 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

