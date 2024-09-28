Citigroup Boosts First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $21.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of FA opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $20.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

