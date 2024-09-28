CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.
A number of analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Shares of COMM opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. CommScope has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.08.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
