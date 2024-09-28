CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 10.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 128,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CommScope by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,050,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMM opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. CommScope has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

