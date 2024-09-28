Comparing Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) & SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Kaltura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 12.33% 17.43% 6.50% Kaltura -24.82% -155.01% -24.34%

Volatility & Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaltura has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $5.50 billion 3.30 $607.10 million $2.51 29.45 Kaltura $176.83 million 1.12 -$46.37 million ($0.33) -4.09

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Kaltura”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura. Kaltura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SS&C Technologies and Kaltura, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Kaltura 1 0 1 0 2.00

SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $73.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.23%. Kaltura has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kaltura is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Kaltura shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Kaltura on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions. Its products and services allow professionals in the financial services and healthcare industries to automate complex business processes and are instrumental in helping its clients to manage information processing requirements. The company's software-enabled services include SS&C GlobeOp, Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, SS&C Retirement Solutions, Black Diamond Wealth Platform, CRM Solutions, Advent Managed Services, Advent Data Solutions, ALPS Advisors, and Virtual Data Rooms, as well as pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions. Its software products comprise portfolio/investment accounting and analytics software, portfolio management software, trading software, automation solutions, and banking and lending solutions, as well as research, analytics, risk, and training solutions. The company also provides professional services that includes consulting and implementation services consisting of initial system installation, conversion of historical data, and ongoing training and support, as well as product support services. It operates in the United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific and Japan; Canada; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc. provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as virtual and hybrid events, webinars, video portals, online learning, and content portals for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and education solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top (OTT) television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time and on-demand video, ingestion, transcoding, enrichment, management, distribution, engagement, monetization, and deep viewer analytics, as well as video player, video editor, video capture tool, and chat and networking widgets. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, public sector, media, telecommunications, information technology (IT) and professional services, retail, and manufacturing. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

