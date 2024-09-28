Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the August 31st total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Compass Group Stock Performance
CMPGY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 132,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $33.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42.
About Compass Group
