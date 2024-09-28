Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.91. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,267,261 shares of company stock worth $56,222,967 over the last 90 days. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

