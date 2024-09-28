Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 15th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1022 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
CRT opened at $10.29 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $61.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
