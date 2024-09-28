CT UK High Income Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:CHI)

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance
LON:CHI opened at GBX 88 ($1.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.32 million, a P/E ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 0.75. CT UK High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.05 ($1.33). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.
About CT UK High Income Trust
