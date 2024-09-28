CT UK High Income Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:CHI)

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance

LON:CHI opened at GBX 88 ($1.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.32 million, a P/E ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 0.75. CT UK High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.05 ($1.33). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.

About CT UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

