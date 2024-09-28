Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of CMLS opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
