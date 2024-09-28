D Jonathan Merriman Buys 10,000 Shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,409.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 14,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,460.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 17,800 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $30,438.00.

On Monday, September 9th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, D Jonathan Merriman acquired 28,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00.

PodcastOne Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PODC stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on PodcastOne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

