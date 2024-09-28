David Zapolsky Sells 2,190 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total value of $1,716,551.20.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the second quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59,945 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,053,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after buying an additional 654,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

