Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:SSFI)

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1716 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SSFI opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (SSFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses a proprietary model to allocate exposure to fixed income sectors. SSFI was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.