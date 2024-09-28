Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:SSFI)

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SSFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1716 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:SSFI opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $22.23.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
