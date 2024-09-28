Eric Richard Remer Sells 6,158 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $64,474.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,105,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,869,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $110,224.59.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $10.42 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

