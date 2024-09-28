Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.73.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.44. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,655 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after acquiring an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 14,125 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

