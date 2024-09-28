FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 190.4% in September

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,900 shares, an increase of 190.4% from the August 31st total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.7 days.

FIBRA Prologis Price Performance

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

