FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 190.4% in September

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,011,900 shares, an increase of 190.4% from the August 31st total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.7 days.
FIBRA Prologis Price Performance
Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.
About FIBRA Prologis
