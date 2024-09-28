Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) PT Lowered to C$1.65

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price objective on Fission Uranium and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FCU

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of FCU opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. Fission Uranium has a one year low of C$0.72 and a one year high of C$1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a current ratio of 23.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$884.50 million, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fission Uranium will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.