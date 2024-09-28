Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) to Repurchase $5.00 billion in Shares

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $238.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average of $200.99. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $252.84.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.