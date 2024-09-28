Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Short Interest Down 80.8% in September

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fuji Electric Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FELTY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. 1,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,378. Fuji Electric has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
