FY2024 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Increased by Raymond James (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cormark boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$110.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.547 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 137.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$1,147,630.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $12,518,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

