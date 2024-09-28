FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.37. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,570 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $17,435,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 1,956,923 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $3,437,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

