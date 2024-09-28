GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 438,661 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $20.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.24. GDS has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. Equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

