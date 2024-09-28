GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
NASDAQ:GDS opened at $20.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.24. GDS has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. Equities analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
