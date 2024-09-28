Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the August 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

JETMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,443. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 18.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

