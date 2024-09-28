Guggenheim Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $195.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.95.

Shares of TXRH opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $180.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $2,338,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 158.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

