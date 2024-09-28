Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance
Guided Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Guided Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.
