H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. H.B. Fuller also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $80.07 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $917.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

