Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Dbs Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Halliburton to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.0 %

Halliburton stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 146.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $1,908,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 622.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,741 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

