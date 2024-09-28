HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HarborOne Bancorp

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,248,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 103,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.