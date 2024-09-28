Head to Head Comparison: Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) versus Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Editas Medicine and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 0 7 3 0 2.30 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Editas Medicine currently has a consensus price target of $10.22, indicating a potential upside of 193.74%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -288.59% -62.61% -42.31% Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Editas Medicine and Genocea Biosciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $67.03 million 4.27 -$153.22 million ($2.10) -1.66 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Editas Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing alpha-beta T cells for solid and liquid tumors; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

