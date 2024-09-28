Head to Head Comparison: Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) versus Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Murano Global Investments”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $10.81 billion 5.42 $1.14 billion $4.60 50.95 Murano Global Investments $446.80 million 0.28 -$8.71 million N/A N/A

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hilton Worldwide and Murano Global Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 9 10 0 2.53 Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $213.95, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hilton Worldwide is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Hilton Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and Murano Global Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide 11.20% -69.65% 11.20% Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats Murano Global Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

