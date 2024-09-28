Head-To-Head Contrast: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) vs. Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crescent Capital BDC and Bitcoin Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 4 0 2.80 Bitcoin Depot 0 1 2 0 2.67

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.21%. Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 130.61%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 51.61% 12.03% 5.47% Bitcoin Depot -3.10% -307.37% -22.72%

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Bitcoin Depot”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $184.13 million 3.79 $83.84 million $2.81 6.70 Bitcoin Depot $629.50 million 0.15 -$26.10 million ($1.87) -0.85

Crescent Capital BDC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Bitcoin Depot on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.