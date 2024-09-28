Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Up 164.2% in September

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 164.2% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of HSCS stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.49. Heart Test Laboratories has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
