Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 6,034,537 Shares of HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Stock

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 6,034,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,801,758.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,264,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,136,755.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HWH International Stock Performance

Shares of HWH opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. HWH International Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $12.70.

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

