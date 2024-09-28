HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

HLVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partners cut HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs cut HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

HilleVax Price Performance

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.81.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that HilleVax will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in HilleVax by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

