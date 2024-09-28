HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2024

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

HLVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partners cut HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs cut HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HilleVax

HilleVax Price Performance

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.81.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that HilleVax will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in HilleVax by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.