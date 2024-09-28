Humana Inc. (HUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.885 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Humana has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Humana to earn $19.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $319.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

