Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 144.7% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Iberdrola Trading Up 0.6 %

IBDRY opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Featured Stories

