Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ichor by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 118,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 265,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,862 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at $67,106,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

